The Richland School Alumni & Faculty Hall of Fame inducted its inaugural class May 1.
The 2021 recipients are Alumna Lynn Stevenson and Faculty member the late Teresa Williamson.
A committee made up of faculty, Richland alumni and community members received many worthy candidates for this prestigious honor. Those selected have achieved personal success and have made a significant contribution to society, serving as role models to inspire current and future generations of students.
“There have been countless notable students to walk the halls of Richland School since we opened our doors in 1978 and we look forward to the opportunity to recognize those students who went further and served greater,” Principal Micah Landers said. “It is also a time to commemorate those who, through their teaching and caring, helped mold those individuals. It is truly something that makes my heart smile. I look forward to being reintroduced to these outstanding representatives of Richland School for many years to come.”
Stevenson
Stevenson graduated from Richland School in 1986 and was a stand out on the basketball court as well as in the classroom and community. She finished third in her class and served on several committees and clubs as a Richland student.
On the court, she led Richland to the Basketball State Finals as a freshman where they finished as the State Runners-up. As a sophomore and senior, they returned to the State and finished in the semifinals.
After graduation, Stevenson received a full scholarship to play basketball at Auburn University. She was a four-year letter winner and helped her team to three-straight NCAA Final Fours from 1988-90. During her time at Auburn, she received many accolades and awards. She was the first-ever four-year recipient of the Academic All-Southeastern Conference.
She also received numerous other recognitions such as “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges,” Dean’s List and a Cum Laude graduate.
Stevenson completed a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1992 and a Doctor of Pharmacy in 1994. She practiced as a clinical pharmacy specialist for a few years in Huntsville, Ala., and Columbus, Ga. She joined the faculty at Auburn University in 2007 and is an associate clinical professor of Pharmacy Practice and Executive Director of Experiential Programs within Clinical Affairs and Outreach.
RES Physical Education Teacher Robin Farrar said that Stevenson has dedicated her time to participate in events to help raise awareness for breast cancer.
“Unbeknownst to her, she would be diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2019. She has had treatment and continues to take medication. She has used her diagnosis as a platform to raise awareness to others,” Farrar added. “Lynn is definitely a fighter.”
Stevenson is a role model for her community and friends as well as one of the most vital influencers to graduate from Richland School.
“It means more than I can actually say,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been very fortunate to receive several awards in my career and both athletically and professionally.
“I’ll have to say this is going to the top of the list.”
Williamson
Williamson made a lasting impact on Richland School, and her former students still remember her fondly.
She had an R.N., B.S.N., M.Ed. and Education Specialist and was a Ph.D. candidate in Education. She began teaching Health Science Occupations at Richland in 1994.
Williamson built Richland’s HOSA program into a phenomenal organization from scratch with many of her students competing and winning at the State and National level. She steadfastly refused to lower her standards and trained her students to be future doctors, RNs, dentists, EMTs, lab technicians and other professionals in the medical field. She built her program to attract the top students of RHS into her classes and into HOSA.
Countless Richland graduates owe their careers to their beginnings with Williamson. Richland HOSA members who had the opportunity to know and work with her will always remember her wonderful smile, her caring way and her unbelievable dedication to providing a high-quality health science program for young people.
Her students passionately called her “Mother Teresa” because of her compassion for health care and for the concern she had for each student’s success. One great HOSA chapter story that she always shared was the mock disaster that her students set up involving the entire student body and surrounding community. The glimmer in her eyes and the enthusiasm in her voice were contagious when she shared the lessons learned by her health science students at Richland.
“She was kind, and she was patient. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, but she maintained good classroom management,” Williamson’s colleague Liz Whitwell said. “Many of us know that’s a difficult job.”
Williamson left Richland to work at the Central Office in 2007 to head up the Coordinated School Health program for the county. Her work there set a standard that was quickly noticed at the state level.
Upon Williamson having a conversation with her son Daryl Williamson about what kind of legacy she hoped to leave behind, he said she replied, ‘the legacy of love,’ Daryl added that you can see that legacy in the love she had for her job and her students.
Williamson died in 2011, but the personal touch she brought to Richland will have a lasting memory with her students and each person who knew her for years to come.
“It was awesome that she was honored. That she was loved so much,” daughter DeAnn Williamson Sharp said. “She strove for excellence but she loved every minute she did it.”
“She needs to be here [Richland School] forever,” Whitwell concluded.
Due to COVID-19, the inaugural inductees were honored at an invitation-only event.
