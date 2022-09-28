DSCN0645 web.jpg

Kicking off Richland Industries' apprenticeship program Aug. 25 are (seated, from left) Joe Whelan, Taylor Ball, Mike Clark, (standing) Mike Whitehead, Josh Hughes, Aaron Burklow, Dave Taylor and David Campbell.   Kelley Garrett / Pulaski Citizen

Richland Industries announces it has received a federally accredited apprenticeship program for fabricators.

The four-year program allows highly-skilled mentors to pass on their knowledge and expertise to their apprentices.

The program includes online self-paced training in addition to on-the-job training.

 

