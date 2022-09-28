Richland Industries announces it has received a federally accredited apprenticeship program for fabricators.
The four-year program allows highly-skilled mentors to pass on their knowledge and expertise to their apprentices.
The program includes online self-paced training in addition to on-the-job training.
