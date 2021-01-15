Richland School will have its inaugural Distinguished Alumni and Faculty HALL OF FAME to recognize such individuals who have, through their performance, conduct and achievement brought credit and honor to themselves and Richland High School.
Richland High School has established a long-standing tradition of academic and athletic excellence. Many graduates, who distinguished themselves in the classrooms and in athletic or scholastic competition, continued to distinguish themselves after graduation. The school has also had many faculty members who have excelled in and out of the classroom and made a lasting impression on their students’ lives.
“It is exciting to begin this new journey of recognizing former Raiders for their continued contribution to humanity,” Principal Micah Landers said. “So many people rise every day and set out to make a living; not everyone can say they have made a difference. While making a living and providing for your family is certainly admirable, we would like to take the time to recognize former members of our Raider family who managed to find a way to extend themselves past providing just for their family. These individuals, whether intentionally or unintentionally, have made a difference in the lives of others or impacted their community in a positive manner. We are looking to our Richland community to help us identify these individuals worthy of such recognition in the Richland School Hall of Fame.”
A committee composed of RHS alumni and faculty will review nominations and select the persons to be honored each year. All nominations must be received no later than Jan. 29 for consideration to be given for that year’s induction. Persons selected for induction will be notified by the selection committee.
Induction into the HALL OF FAME will take place during ceremonies to be scheduled at a convenient and appropriate time.
Each inductee will be honored and enshrined in the Distinguished Alumni HALL OF FAME at Richland High School.
Nomination forms for both the alumni and faculty Hall of Fame may be accessed online at the Richland School website and Facebook page or a paper copy may be obtained at the school’s office.
Forms should be returned to Micah Landers, Richland High School, 10610 Columbia Hwy., Lynnville, TN 38472; or emailed to mlanders@gcboe.us. Nominations must be received no later than Jan. 29.
For more information, call 527-3577.
—Richland School
