The Giles County Sheriff’s Department has announced two drug arrests that were the result of calls concerning individuals on the side of or in the roadway.
On June 12, Sheriff’s deputies Morgan Sutton, Eric Young and Ethan Eden responded to a call in the 800 block of Odd Fellows Road for a reportedly unresponsive male in a vehicle that had the engine running.
A report from the Sheriff’s Department identified the occupant of the vehicle as Daniel James Jr. After a medical evaluation, it was determined, according to the report, that James was under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.
Deputies reported observing open containers in the vehicle and, upon further investigation, located a .45 caliber handgun, approximately 49 grams of dried mushrooms, a gram of powder cocaine and 30 grams of THC wax. The narcotics, firearm and $699 in cash were seized at the scene.
James, 30, of Culleoka, faces three charges of narcotics possession, a felony possession of a firearm charge and an open container charge.
He was released from the Giles County Jail on bond June 13.
Just a couple of days later, June 14, Sheriff’s deputies Noah Bishop, Meza Abaca and Sgt. Steven Almada responded to a call on Red Bud Lane near Vales Mill Road of a man in the middle of the roadway acting erratic and possibly hallucinating.
Deputies reported observing Deterrius McClain throw a plastic bag into the grass on the side of the road. McClain, 27, of Pulaski, appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant, to the extent deputies requested medical aid for him, according to a Sheriff’s Department report.
While waiting for the medical staff to arrive, Bishop reported finding the bag McClain was believed to have thrown in the grass. The bag found by Bishop contained “M30” pills.
“M30 pills are a counterfeit Oxycodone pill commonly laced with fentanyl and are extremely dangerous and potentially lethal,” the Sheriff’s Department release states, adding that the pills field-tested positive for fentanyl.
Deputies also reported finding 25.7 grams of methamphetamine, 14.4 grams of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.
Once cleared medically, McClain was taken to the Giles County Jail facing four charges related to drug possession and one charge of public intoxication.
As of press time (June 19), McClain remained in the Giles County Jail.
—Staff Reports
