A Rose Hill man was arrested in the early morning hours of June 27 and received five charges in connection with an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
David Paul Scott, 31, allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Tight Bark Hollow Road residence where she lives with her daughter and fiance. The couple was awoken to the sounds of glass breaking and upon investigating the noise, Scott began hitting the fiance in the head with the claw side of a hammer. After the ex-girlfriend attempted to intervene, the fiance was able to grab hold of the hammer, while she took the phone away from Scott and called 9-1-1, according to GCSD.
GCSD deputies Jonathan Lewonczyk, Nick Oliver and Tyler Young were eventually able to convince Scott to exit the residence where he was brought down by tasers and taken into custody. Scott reportedly had a baseball bat and hammer with him, according to GCSD.
Scott was charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary and resisting stop, arrest.
Scott is currently being held without bond at the Giles County Jail. His next scheduled court date is set for July 6, according to the GCSD website.
—Staff Reports
