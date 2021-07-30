State Sen. Joey Hensley encourages citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays which began at 12:01 a.m. today (Friday).
The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1; while a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day Thursday, Aug. 5. The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.
Hensley said the new sales tax holiday on food is intended to provide relief to all Tennesseans. The sales tax relief for prepared food will also aid restaurants which have been especially hurt by the effects of the pandemic, he added.
According to Hensley, legislation passed by the General Assembly this year provided a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices. The year-long holiday began July 1, ends June 30, 2022, and helps encourage safe storage of firearms.
“I urge all citizens to take advantage of the sales tax relief offered this year and look forward to the positive economic effect it will have on our economy,” Hensley concluded.
For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit tntaxholiday.com.
—State Sen. Joey Hensley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.