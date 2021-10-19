Giles countians enjoy music, food, classic cars and games in the street at Saturdays on the Square last weekend. The monthly event features something for everyone and fun for all ages, as well as many businesses open late for your shopping pleasure. The next Saturdays on the Square event will be Nov. 13 from 5-9 p.m. on the Giles County Courthouse Square in historic downtown Pulaski.
