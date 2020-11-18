The Giles County Board of Education, at its November meeting, moved forward to update the county policies on Title IX and sexual harassment in accordance with state regulations.
The county is assigning new and additional individuals to fill the roles of coordinator and investigator, ensuring that investigations into sexual harassment allegations are conducted in a timely manner, without bias.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard has conducted the annual Local Education Agency Compliance Review. Having found the county in compliance, she will proceed to file the report with the state.
As has been the case throughout this school year, the board members concluded the meeting by commending the school and central office staff for their continued excellence during the ongoing pandemic.
