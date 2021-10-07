Parent Victoria Hayes spoke to the Giles County Board of Education recently, addressing her concerns about the efforts the school system is taking to protect students during the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Hayes pointed out that last year many precautions were taken, even when the county caseload was low, that are not being taken this year when numbers were at a peak. She asked the board to institute a mask mandate in the schools in common areas or where social distancing is not possible.
Hayes also expressed that, in an informal poll of parents, many expressed confusion about the protocols for students who were exposed to COVID in the classroom, the truancy policy related to COVID isolations and quarantines, and the lack of support for parents whose children were sent home to quarantine without an option to attend classes virtually or with adequate instruction for paper classwork.
Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool responded to her request by stating the board wants to avoid the “frivolous lawsuits” other counties are experiencing after implementing such mandates.
The school system later released their own poll of local stakeholders regarding the possibility of a mask mandate, the results of which are still forthcoming.
Beard, at the meeting and in a later interview, responded to Hayes’ complaints with a list of policy changes from the state level that prevent the school from continuing the practices of the 2020-21 school year.
Because the state policies have changed this year, Giles County schools are restricted as to what they can offer. The state requires that all students attend school in-person unless enrolled in an accredited virtual K-12 public school (or are otherwise homeschooled or in approved homebound status).
“We know our students learn best in person,” Beard said.
Students in quarantine are not required to continue with synchronous learning, and schools are required to give teachers a lunch break without classroom responsibilities.
When asked about parents’ confusion regarding absences and truancy when children are in quarantine, Beard reassured that students who have been notified of a school exposure by the Health Department’s contact tracers would not have those days count as absences. Siblings, who may choose to isolate, would however be counted absent. Official “quarantine” status can only be conferred by the Health Department, otherwise it is considered “isolating.” Beard said she would look at how to consider quarantine absences from exposures outside of school.
