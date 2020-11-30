The Giles County school system has been offering free breakfasts and lunches for all local children since September, but staff at the schools are reporting that the service is being underutilized by the community.
The meals are provided a week at a time, with five breakfasts and five lunches per child. They include an assortment of fresh fruit and vegetables; yogurt, cereal, muffins, and other breakfast or snack items; hot meals prepared for immediate consumption; frozen items like chicken nuggets, riblets, pasta, burgers, etc.; and beverages including juice, slushies and milk.
This fall, the USDA extended their free summer meal program to cover all children under the age of 18 through the end of the year. This means that any family with children is eligible, whether they are virtual or in-person students, and even if they are not enrolled in Giles County schools. The children do not need to be present at the time of pickup.
The USDA wants to “ensure meals are reaching all children — whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually — so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments,” according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
The meals are available for pickup on Wednesdays when school is in session, from noon-1 p.m., at any of the following locations, even if it is not the school your child attends:
• Elkton Elementary: Side door on the front of the school at the cafeteria.
• Minor Hill School: Outside cafeteria door on the front of the school.
• Pulaski Elementary: Pre-K/Kindergarten drop-off area.
• Southside Elementary: Front of the school at the awning.
• Richland Elementary: Bus drop-off, back door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.