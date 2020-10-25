The South Central TN Workforce Alliance (SCTWA) was recently awarded a $1.6 million grant through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to assist soon-to-be-released inmates from county jails in the 22nd Judicial District in southern Middle Tennessee to transition back into their communities, according to SCTWA President Jan McKeel.
The Pathway Home grant will provide workforce services to eligible incarcerated individuals prior to release from a correctional facility and continue when they are released. The program serves adults ages 18 and older who will leave a local jail within 30 to 120 days.
Pre-release services will include employment skills, mental health counseling, addiction recovery classes and exit planning. These services, along with referrals to local community partners, will help returning citizens be more successful integrating back into our communities. Post-release activities must include skill-building services, including apprenticeships and occupational training for in-demand industries that lead to industry-recognized credentials and paid work experience.
“I’m very excited that the SCTWA was awarded the Pathway Home Grant,” 22nd Judicial District Judge Christopher V. Sockwell said. “It will allow an expansion of programs that have been proven to reduce the recidivism rate for inmates in the Maury County jail. Suzy Pruitt and her staff’s success in Maury County will now be available in Giles, Lawrence and Wayne counties. This type program allows inmates a chance to turn their lives around to become law abiding and hardworking citizens.”
SCTWA Chief Operating Officer Tonja Garrett is confident about the expansion of the program.
“We are so excited to take the knowledge that we have gained from working at the Maury County Jail into Wayne, Lawrence and Giles counties. Sheriffs Fisher, Myers and Helton seem to be extremely interested in helping inmates in their respective county jails succeed when they are released. This will be a great partnership.”
“We welcome the opportunity to provide reentry services with the hope it helps individuals become productive returning citizens to their communities,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said.
The Workforce Alliance plans to implement evidence-based programming and employment assistance in Giles, Lawrence, Maury and Wayne county jails by establishing Workforce Transition Centers in each facility. These additions will ensure the 22nd Judicial District will have programming and data collection to increase sustainable employment options for inmates at post release and reduce recidivism.
“This program sounds like something that our district definitely needs,” District Attorney General Brent A. Cooper said. “Not only will it help with recidivism, it will give our inmates the confidence they need to re-enter the workforce and become productive citizens. I’d like to see more programs like this implemented across the state.”
“So many of our recidivism issues relate to poverty, drug use or a combination of the two,” 22nd Judicial District Public Defender Travis Jones said. “Hope and the stability of employment are powerful motivators to get someone back on track. This program addresses many of the key stability issues, which ultimately impact sobriety, parenting, anger management and other pitfalls to help those leaving incarceration have a legitimate opportunity for success.”
For additional information regarding the program, contact Tonja Garrett at 931-398-6033 or Tonja.Garrett@sctworkforce.org.
—SCTWA
