Seldom Rest Farm’s Lee Gilmore and mom Trudy finish third in the Cool Season Perennial Grass Hay Class of the 2020 Southeast Hay Contest. Gilmore produces and sells high quality alfalfa and orchardgrass hay on the farm located near Beech Hill. Gilmore was the overall winner in the 2017 Southeast Hay Contest with the highest relative forage quality alfalfa sample in the event. Giles Extension / Submitted
