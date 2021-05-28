Giles County will celebrate Memorial Day Monday, May 31, with a live event at the Sharewood Park Amphitheater.
“As we gather again to remember and honor those who served our country in the military and have left us this past year, we want to invite and encourage everyone to attend,” Giles County Veterans Services Officer Barry Alsup said.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and will feature Tennessee Department of Veteran Services Regional Director Stephen Bell as keynote speaker.
Local veteran organizations will be represented and County Executive Melissa Greene will read the names of all veterans who have died in the past year. Small flags will be placed in their honor.
Prior to joining the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services in 2018, Bell served with the Tennessee Department of Military and TennCare. He holds an associate’s degree in psychology from Jackson State Community College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Excelsior College.
Bell is a veteran with 28 years of military service, with 23 years of active duty. Deployments include Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm in Iraq and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He retired from active service as an assistant inspector general in the Army National Guard.
Remember to bring folding chairs and/or picnic blankets for seating.
“We hope everyone will join us as we remember the sacrifice of so many for our nation,” Alsup said.
For those who can’t attend, view the program live on the Pulaski citizen’s Facebook page.
—Staff Reports
