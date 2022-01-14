Giles County commissioners and County Executive Melissa Greene approved several agenda items earlier this week that will go before the full commission Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The county commission’s January meeting is always moved to Tuesday because it falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The Public Service, Property, Schools and Budget committees all met Jan. 10 to discuss and consider agenda items for the Jan. 18 meeting as well as other items.
Public Service
Giles County Animal Shelter Director Morgan Sutton has returned from her 12 weeks of police academy.
While Sutton said she was appreciative of the opportunity that will allow her to “serve her community more,” she said during her time away she was not able to keep up with the shelter’s Facebook page and provide updates on December’s free adoption month, review messages or provide posts.
Sutton said this may have led to the community thinking the shelter was not conducting its normal business and “that’s simply not true.”
The shelter has had to euthanize several “aggressive” animals recently that could not be adopted out and some “fear biters,” Sutton said.
During December’s free adoption promotion, there were six adoptions, Sutton said, adding that while everyone was home with COVID, there were more adoptions. That changed, she noted, when people were no longer stuck at home.
Animal Control Officer Stetson Thomas took 181 calls during October, November and December, which does not include calls to the shelter, Sutton said.
“I’ve not had many volunteers,” Sutton said, adding that people have been saying the gates to the shelter are closed but no one is volunteering.
Sutton said she is “working on our transparency with the shelter,” but the “numbers have not really changed during the academy when I was gone from the time before that.”
Other shelters have extended the free adoption promo, Sutton said, adding that the Giles County shelter is currently at 100 percent capacity.
The public service committee voted to recommend the extension of the free adoption promo to the full commission.
Property Committee
Greene said the low bid for renovations to the Schwan’s building that is planned to become the new Giles County Office of Emergency Management came in at $533,000 and there is an additive alternate of $10,000.
$550,000 could come out of the Hotel/Motel tax account for the project, Greene said.
The property committee voted to recommend to the full commission that the project be funded through the Hotel/Motel tax.
The committee also voted to recommend starting the process of selling the FEMA property located on Peach Road in Minor Hill that is currently being leased by the adjacent property owner.
The committee recognized that no structure could be built on the property and that it should go up for public auction.
Budget Committee
After the county recently agreed to be the lead applicant for PES Energize for a grant to extend broadband into southern Giles County, Greene said she was asked by Ardmore Telephone for the county to pull the grant as they had already started work in that area.
PES Energize CEO Scott Newton said PES was not aware of Ardmore Telephone being in the area as it did not show up on the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) map.
When asked if Ardmore Telephone had submitted an appeal to RDOF, a representative said they had.
A representative for Ardmore Telephone said they expect to have their project, which includes Minor Hill, complete by the end of the year.
The budget committee discussed possible issues with both these organizations being in the same area which included a 25 percent take rate for PES and around 40 percent take rate for Ardmore Telephone, meaning a total of 65 percent of residents would need to use their services.
Newton said PES would eventually have to extend fiber optic to that area to receive data for the electricity, a service it already provides to the area.
When asked if they could receive that data from Ardmore Telephone, Newton said to do that would include a lease.
“The people looking at this appeal are going to know a whole lot more about it than us sitting right here,” Commissioner Tracy Wilburn said. “And they are going to look at the figures.”
“They don’t want either one of them to fail, and I don’t either,” Wilburn said, adding that he suggested letting the appeals process make the decision about the grant.
The motion to pull the grant failed with Commissioners David Wamble and Erin Curry voting for and Commissioners Larry Worsham, Tim Risner, Roger Reedy, Tommy Pollard and Judy Pruett against.
In other business during the budget meeting, the committee:
• Approved recommending a school budget amendment to the full commission.
• Approved recommending a county budget amendment to the full commission.
• Approved recommending to the full commission a resolution for up to $4.5 million to go toward internet grant applications and matches.
