The reward offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of a Lynnville man has now risen to $1 million.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton made the announcement at a press conference in Lynnville today (Tuesday), six months after the murder of Lynnville resident James Dayton Grimes.
Grimes, 62 at the time of his death, was fatally shot April 19 at his property on the 6000 block of Buford Station Road near Lynnville, according to reports from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at the time of the incident.
“Mr. Grimes was a pillar of both the Giles County community and Spring Hill community,” Helton said, adding that he was both a civic leader and a business man. “Mr. Grimes was loved by all who encountered him.”
Helton said there is a person of interest in the investigation, who has not cooperated with authorities. He added the sheriff’s department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively pursuing all leads and have put thousands of man-hours into the investigation.
“There is just one piece of the puzzle that we do not have,” GCSD Lt. Shane Hunter said, noting investigators’ hope that today’s press conference and the increased reward would “bring that missing piece to the equation.”
To be eligible for the reward, tips must be called in to 931-638-2358 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
More details from the press conference will be in next week’s edition of the Pulaski Citizen and online at PulaskiCitizen.com
