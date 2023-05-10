Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton wants the public, the victims and the perpetrators of the murder of James Grimes to know that his investigators continue to take every opportunity to bring those responsible to justice.

“Some weeks are better than others,” Helton said this week when contacted for an update on the status of the Grimes case. “But this week there has been some very promising developments.”

Helton could not elaborate on those developments due to the ongoing investigation, but he stressed that his investigators will continue to leverage the opportunities that arise while also utilizing state of art investigative processes to find Grimes’ killer.

In April the family of James Grimes and their friends gathered at the site of his murder to remember his legacy and keep the memory of his unsolved murder alive. See that article here:

At that time Helton said DNA evidence was being sent to be reviewed under new state of the art techniques.

James Grimes was found by his wife, Dawn, suffering from a gunshot wound outside the barn of their Buford Station Road farm on April 19, 2021.

Since then a $1 million reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Grimes’ murder.

While Helton could not go into detail on this week’s “promising developments” he restated that his department will not stop.

“All I can say is it is very promising and we will be following up,” Helton said.