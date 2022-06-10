On Thursday, June 2, Giles County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Investigators worked with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to arrest Michael Long and Jacqueline Page.
Investigators served a search warrant on a motel room the pair were staying in.
From that warrant, a large quantity of meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a Chevy Silverado, enclosed trailer, Harley Davidson motorcycle and cash with an estimated value of $30,000 were seized.
Long and Page were charged with possession of meth for resale and
Possession of marijuana for resale.
– GCSD
