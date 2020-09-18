Two Pulaski men were arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine) for resale after leading the Giles County Sheriff’s Department on a short chase Sept. 17, according to GCSD.
The chase took place on U.S. Highway 31-A, just south of Exit 22, when GCSD Deputy Robert Gurley initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation, but the operator of the vehicle, Jamie White, 45, of Pulaski, turned onto private property and evaded the deputy for a short time before coming to a stop.
White and his passenger, James Michael Crenshaw, 42, of Pulaski, were both arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine) for resale after 94 grams (3.3 ounces) of a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine were seized. In addition to that charge, White also faces two counts of tampering with evidence, evading arrest, as well as criminal trespassing and vandalism, according to GCSD.
The vehicle was seized along with the suspected narcotics and $1,392 in cash.
Gurley was assisted by GCSD Investigator Mike Thomason, Investigator Josh Bass, Deputy Billy Grenko and Sergeant Jarred Hastings.
—Staff Reports
