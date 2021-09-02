The Giles County Office of Emergency Management has changed its Emergency Notification System from Code Red to Hyper-Reach.
Names and numbers DID NOT transfer to the new system so EVERYONE who previously received weather alerts MUST sign-up with the new system to continue receiving alerts.
There are several ways to sign-up:
• Visit http://hyper-reach.com/tngilessignup.html.
• Call 931-347-8082.
• Text “alerts” to 931-347-8082.
Giles OEM encourages everyone to share this information with friends, family, neighbors, church family, on social media, etc.
For questions or more information, call Giles OEM at 363-1342.
—Giles OEM
