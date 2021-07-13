A single-vehicle crash on Kerr Hill Road claimed the life of a 21-year-old Lynnville man the morning of July 1.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report stated Edgar Rodríguez’s 2007 Dodge Nitro is believed to have veered off the road and struck a tree while traveling west. The vehicle traveled approximately 50 feet, striking an embankment and overturning before coming to final rest upright facing south.
According to the THP report, the victim was not believed to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Giles EMS paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Giles County’s Fire and Rescue and Sheriff’s Department also responded.
Complete obituary information for Rodríguez may be found on here.
—Staff Reports
