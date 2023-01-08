Customers of South Giles Utility District were notified Dec. 27, 2022, of a problem with the utility's drinking water, and were advised for high elevation customers who had experienced or were experiencing water loss to boil their water before using for consumption.
"We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil water. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."
South Giles Utility has collected more than the required samples by the state throughout the entire district, and is pleased to pass along that all of the samples are negative.
"South Giles Utility would like to thank all of our customers for their patience, understanding, and cooperation, you all made this terrible situation easier."
You may call Bobby Page at 931-638-9246 anytime, or the South Giles Utility District office at 931-468-2875 during business hours or visit the office at 8114 Elkton Pike in Prospect with any comments or questions.
—South Giles Utility District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.