Local Splash-n-Dash Car Wash owner Joseph Dunavant announced a grand re-opening celebration of the car wash facility this Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The business is located on the corner of Mill Street and College Street, and has recently undergone a full facade upgrade including new equipment and modernized software.
New software additions include a fleet card membership, as well as self-loading personal debit cards.
Free car washes will be made available in honor of the customer appreciation celebrations on Saturday.
“Our Splash-n-Dash goal is to provide you with a quality service and quality options for your vehicles that are extremely important to you,” Dunavant said.
