STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall will host an open house tomorrow (Thursday) from 6-8 p.m.
Guests at the free event will be served refreshments after touring the newly renovated backstage of STAAR Theatre.
STAAR Theatre Executive Director Tammy Pierchoski said the theatre’s 13-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic was used to complete major renovations using a State of Tennessee grant earmarked for such upgrades.
“During the last 13 years, we were so busy with shows every other month that we truly had no time to shut down to renovate,” Pierchoski said. “Walking through our dark hall this past year would have been completely unbearable had it not been for the distant sound of saws, drills, volunteers and contractors buzzing about backstage transforming the space for our amazing cast, crew and directing teams who have made do with minimal amenities.”
During the open house, guests will be able to learn more about how they want to become a participant or leader in STAAR’s mission.
“We’re seeing committee members and people who would be willing to serve on the board of directors,” Pierchoski explained, adding that all types of talents are vital to successful operation of a community theatre, not just performing.
Necessary are those who can help with performance and visual arts education, technical aspects of production like lighting and sound; creating sets and props and helping to set them up; doing hair and makeup; assisting with wardrobe design and execution; front of house/concessions; housekeeping; and construction or renovations.
“Some people have experience in finding grants, fund-raising, recruiting members and sponsors or in marketing, social media and advertising,” Pierchoski said. “We greatly need these types of volunteers.“
Doug Wong, chairman of the of directors that operate the non-profit organization, said he was happy to become part of STAAR’s leadership when he realized small but active community theatre contributed greatly to the culture of Giles County.
“A full appreciation of the theatre came about when I had a small part in the play, ‘Arsenic and Old Lace,’” Wong said. “Only then did I fully appreciate the time, effort and dedication needed to stage a play in our community theatre. Even at my mature age, being on stage inspired me to see how the theatre helps others understand the important role a community theatre has on the development of the arts and quality of life within our community. That’s why I wanted to become even more involved.”
Steph Wong, who now serves as secretary of the STAAR Board, has personally witnessed the impact of community theatre.
“I’ve been blessed to be involved with STAAR for more than 21 years now,” Steph Wong said. “All four of my children grew up as theatre kids. It’s been great watching so many young people grow into confident adults. We all look forward to opening back up and getting back on that stage! We have missed serving our community.”
Board Vice Chair MaryAnn Trimble was a career educator in the arts and has spent countless hours as a volunteer directing, choreographing, teaching and performing at STAAR.
“It is so important to continue to teach and promote the arts in our communities, states and nation,” Trimble said. “STAAR Theatre has brought many artistic performances to our stage. I am committed to keeping the flame glowing for future generations in Middle Tennessee. Offering the best possible staging for our community is among the most important endeavors of STAAR’s executive committee and board. I am very proud of what we do.”
Pierchoski said the open house is designed to provide information to anyone who wants to join STAAR’s efforts and share their gifts in continuing to provide a quality education in all areas of the arts as well as expand the theatre’s entertainment and programming offerings.
“We are taking this theatre to the next level by adding more classes, dinner theatre productions, children’s and teen shows, traveling entertainers and many more Murder Mystery dinner parties like the sold out four-night Gatsby Speakeasy event that closed this past Saturday,” Pierchoski said. “You don’t have to travel miles away, pay parking or spend hundreds of dollars for a fine entertainment experience. STAAR Theatre is bringing all this right to your lovely downtown historic square for your enjoyment!”
STAAR is located at 105 N. First St. in Pulaski. Learn more at Staartheatre.org or antoinettehall.com or by calling 363-7222.
—STAAR Theatre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.