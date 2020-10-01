STAAR Theatre Now Debt Free

Pulaski gem STAAR Theatre is now debt free according to Executive Director Tammy Pierchoski.
STAAR was awarded a $550,000 grant by Gov. Bill Lee that has allowed them to pay off the note for the Theatre entirely and put the remaining funds towards much needed renovations backstage.
Pierchoski is careful to make the most with the funds which she, her volunteers and actors are so grateful for.
“We could not do what we do without the volunteers, casts, parents, crew… We really felt it was time to give them something more suitable to their needs backstage.
“Since we opened 13 years ago, we’ve been making do with the way things were already set up. We just felt like it was time for these fabulous folks to get rewarded for all they’d done. It’s definitely valuable to make these improvements because they are so valuable. You want it to be nice for them,” Pierchoski explained, along with listing improvements including laundry facilities, ADA compliant restrooms, private dressing rooms, seamstress area and new green room.
Stretching pennies is an art in and of itself for the group, which relies on ticket sales and the hard work of their volunteers to make a lot out of a little.
“We needed to make sure we had enough money to pay our bills before we went into a project of this size,” Pierchoski said. “With the assistance from the governor, we were able to pay our bills and do the project. A valuable component has been the local government support from the city and county. Outside support like State, Federal and outside donors do seem to take this into account when they are considering contributing to our cause.”
STAAR Theatre Board Member and Past President MaryAnn Trimble agreed, adding, “There are a lot of physical things we’d like to do to make it more attractive but, once again, we’re such good stewards of our money. We don’t really know how long we’re going to be down. We want to follow certain guidelines and want everything to be safe.”
“COVID has hit us hard, as every other organization has been hit hard, but we’re not going anywhere,” Pierchoski chimed in. “Since we don’t have a mortgage right now, this is huge. We are already setting our season up for next year, playing things by ear. When safety regulations came out, we stopped all productions and workshops and camps. We’ve been trying to keep engaged online with our actors, giving them little workshops and things to do because we want them to stay sharp. It’s interesting how COVID has made us all a little more artistic and creative in a lot of ways. You see that online and everywhere else, but we’ve had to get that way, too, hence doing the renovations while we’re down. We thought that was the smartest time to do it because there’s no point in sitting idle.”
Renovations are helping some local vendors, providing employment locally.
“Once we started the bidding for the renovations, we did properly get three qualifying bids before we chose a local contractor, which is also very important to us to do business with local people. That’s another point, that the money we receive from any grant we get, we spend it here because we want to support the local businesses. That’s extremely important to us,” Pierchoski said.
“When you work with local contractors, they’re so giving. Even to the point to say, when they could be making some extra money on the side, they say, ‘You know what? If you want us to do the dry wall and finish it, we can… but you guys can paint; you’re artists. We won’t charge you for that. Just go get your paint and paint!’ This is one way they said we could save more money, and we do find ways to save money.”
It’s a common misunderstanding that the theatre is entirely financially set since awarded the grant funding, but this is far from the truth. Another frustration is many believe the Theatre is owned completely by Pierchoski and her attorney husband, Stan, who actually pays STAAR rent to have his estate planning practice housed on the same corner as the Theatre. She clarified that STAAR is very much its own 501(C)(3) non-profit organization that creates revenue locally.
“We’ve got a pretty wide circle that we’re bringing people into the community from,” Pierchoski said. “Tourism dollars make a difference! When some of these acts come from out of town and people know they’re coming, we get people from Muscle Shoals and Florence and they’ll stay, asking what hotels we recommend. And we tell them. STAAR Theatre has proven to be a viable business. A non-profit is still a small business; we still have expenses, we provide jobs, we can provide employment.”
The width and breadth of the Theatre’s reach is immense, even going beyond fiscal matters. Arts are a foundation to grow from; a place to belong and thrive.
“Theatre is a team sport,” Pierchoski said. “You rely on each other so heavily, whether it’s your fellow actor on the stage, or a person in the tech booth making sure your microphone comes on when it’s supposed to, or the light hits you where you walk on the stage, or your seamstress is making sure the costume fits right. It’s so much a team effort and for them to know they’re an important cog, because if the person’s not there doing their job — that’s a hole. They know they’re counted on and they know they have value.”
“It’s not a separate entity of other activities,” Trimble added. “Community theatre should increase their knowledge and their ability to participate in other things. We have kids who play sports, are in the band, on swim teams… the theatre kind of makes you a well-rounded individual, offering exposure to different things. I think that’s something we really miss in our society. Nothing does me any better than to see kids who play sports, even if they are just coming to attend a production. They’ll say how good it is.
“You know, sometimes people look at us like we play. We don’t play; we work! There’s a certain amount of instruction and dedication in following directions. There’s so much value in participating in something. We do historical things, we do classical pieces… there’s such a variety here. But the idea that we just kind of play? We’re ready for that idea to be changed. We do a lot with children, so sometimes you do play. But other productions? We do offer so much to our community.”
And this, the ladies feel, will continue well into the future.
“Long term for us, we’re scratching the surface of the big picture, which is Antoinette Hall,” Pierchoski said. “We’ve created a venue for the arts that has sustained us for 13 years on the Square. So we feel like we’ve proven that it’s valuable and that people are still coming from the region — it’s not just Giles County. Arts also provide a healing element. Through all the things going on in the nation right now with COVID and with other social problems we’re facing, I feel like the arts are healing. That’s the value of community theatre; that family, camaraderie, that unity and we can’t wait to see what 2021 holds for us all.”
To find out more about STAAR Theatre, call 363-7222 or visit staartheatre.org. Learn more about Antoinette Hall at antoinettehall.com.
