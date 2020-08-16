The office of the Secretary of State is partnering with the Department of Health to distribute free car hangtags to help prevent heat-related child deaths in cars while making it easier to register to vote.
The Department of Health will receive 150,000 hangtags to distribute through regional Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clinics. Clients of Tennessee WIC clinics will have the opportunity to receive a free hangtag in the coming weeks.
“We’re grateful for this partnership with Secretary Hargett to help save children’s lives,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “These hangtags are a simple way to remind caregivers never to leave children in vehicles during hot weather.”
Secretary of State Tre Hargett worked with State Rep. Scott Cepicky and the Tennessee General Assembly to create these hangtags designed to increase voter registration and help save children’s lives
“It’s hard to imagine losing a child and even more so when it could have been prevented,” said Hargett said. “Our office created these hangtags to help prevent these tragic deaths, while providing another easy way to register to vote.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children dying from heatstroke in cars, either because they were left or trapped has increased in recent years. In Tennessee, it is illegal to leave a child unattended in a car.
The office of the Secretary of State created 500,000 hangtags with a QR code that, with one click, takes Tennesseans to the Online Voter Registration system and reminds drivers to check the back seat for children before leaving a parked car.
The hangtags will be distributed statewide through partnerships with the Department of Health, the Tennessee Hospital Association and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
To learn more about the program, call the Secretary of State’s office at 615-741-2819.
—TN SoS
