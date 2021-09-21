Editor’s Note: Giles County Executive Melissa Greene delivered her annual “State of the County” address to the Giles County Commission Monday. It follows in its entirety.
Good morning Giles County. I’m Melissa Greene, your County Executive. I’m here today to deliver the State of the County address.
As I worked on this, honestly I struggled this year. I found it very difficult to feel successful as a County when we’ve been dealing with COVID for so long. Over the past 21 months, we’ve all experienced this pandemic which has truly tested our perseverance, our patience, our humanitarian spirit and our willingness to put others before ourselves. Unfortunately, it’s been easy to get caught up in the political aspects of what is a health crisis. We have let Washington D.C. politics become more important than personal relationships with neighbors and life-long friends. We have become a society that can no longer have any logical debate, but instead hurls insults at one another if there is any slight disagreement. We have allowed ourselves to be inundated with misinformation and blatant lies from social media and the “news” if you can call the biased, commercialized media actual “news” anymore. This virus has taken a toll on our world physically with so many sick and so many that have passed away, but it’s also taken a toll on our mental and emotional health by creating such chaos among ourselves.
Giles County has seen its share of this chaos. One year ago, I stood before you and shared that we had 17 Giles Countians that had passed away from this virus. Today, that total stands at 105 Giles Countians. These are our friends, our neighbors, our family and our brothers and sisters in Christ. And this health crisis is far from over.
I believe whole-heartedly that the United States of America is the greatest nation in the world. The reason is simple, it’s freedom. We have the freedoms that most of the world can only dream of. One of our most important jobs in government is to do all we can to protect those freedoms, even when our personal opinions differ on the situation. But with those freedoms comes personal responsibility.
This past year, I did not mandate masks for Giles County because I believe the governor did not have the constitutional rights he set out in his executive orders. I took an oath to protect your rights and follow the laws of the great State of Tennessee. And I will continue to do so, as I will not support any vaccine mandates. Saying this, I believe WE ALL have a personal responsibility to do all we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this virus. Therefore, I will continue to encourage you to wear a mask, social distance and get vaccinated. I did not get vaccinated last year because I feared the unknown with the vaccine more than I feared COVID. My family tested positive the day after the State of the County last year. We made it through COVID with no lingering effects. However, the Delta variant this year is significantly different. It’s killing people of all ages and with and without underlying health conditions. I got my vaccine last month. The Pfizer vaccine is now fully FDA approved for ages 16 and up. I encourage you to talk to your doctor or health care provider and ask them your questions. SEEK OUT FACTS. One of my favorite quotes lately is from Ricky Gervais who says, “Beliefs don’t change facts. Facts, if you’re reasonable, should change your beliefs.” Once you talk to your doctor, then do what YOU think is best for you and your family. We will get through this, but it’s going to take every one of us doing our part.
While navigating through these uncharted waters of COVID these past months, Giles County has continued to provide the services of county government, but we’ve also worked to improve upon them. We’ve done our best to use both Federal and State funds to provide the best services for you.
The Federally funded CARES ACT passed down through the State awarded $442,000 to Giles County. This funding had very restrictive requirements on how the money could be used and had a very short timeline on meeting all of these requirements. We used our CARES Act money to buy a new ambulance, a COVID warehouse which will become the Emergency Management Office and pay Hazard Pay for our COVID-19 response employees.
We also received over $900,000 directly from the State. We had much more flexibility in how we could spend these funds. We were able to put these towards extra paving for the Highway Department, medical equipment for our Ambulance Service, vehicles for our Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management Office, sidewalk improvements at the Courthouse and door improvements at the Annex. We will finish other projects using these funds in the upcoming year such as lighting improvements at the Ag Park, a new animal shelter and some ADA projects.
Currently we are in the process of receiving Federal American Rescue Plan funds of $5.71 million for Giles County. We have received half of the funds to date and will receive the other half in 12 months. These funds can be used in five ways:
1. To support public health and public safety expenditures.
2. Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency.
3. Replace lost public sector revenue.
4. Provide premium pay to essential workers.
5. Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The Federal Government to date has issued the Interim Final Rule which is a 151-page document of rules. We are expecting the Final Final Rule to be issued the end of this month. Until this Final Final Rule is issued, we are doing the required reporting to the Federal Government but are waiting to begin discussions on how to use the money to benefit our County in the greatest way.
As part of this American Rescue Plan or ARP, the State of Tennessee also received significant funding. They are distributing a portion of their ARP funds towards water, wastewater and stormwater projects for each County. These funds are also awaiting the Final Rules before confirming the amounts for each County. But as of today, Giles County should receive approximately $2.1 million directly for projects and up to an additional $3.6 million in competitive grants for water, wastewater and stormwater projects. This money is separate and additional to the $5.71 million from the American Rescue Plan we will receive directly from the Federal Government.
And that is not all the grant money we’ve received. Our department heads have done a remarkable job at applying for and receiving grants within their own departments. We have received a $60,000 grant for audio/video equipment for the Courthouse and Jail. Our Emergency Management Office has applied for Public Assistance funding for over $70,000 worth of purchases by our County for COVID responses. Our Ambulance Service has applied and received additional funding and reimbursements through CARES Act funding as well as our Archives Department. Our Solid Waste department has continued saving our County tens of thousands of dollars through the Litter grant program. I cannot brag enough on the employees of Giles County who have done a phenomenal job at keeping up with possible grant sources to help our community.
We’ve also applied for several other grants that we are still waiting to hear back from. Giles County partnered with Pulaski Electric to apply for a $5 million broadband grant for the southwestern portion of the County. We are also working with them and other internet providers to look at broadband expansion throughout Giles County.
We have applied for a $1.4 million Safe Space grant to build a 400-person event center, commercial kitchen, concession area that is also a storm shelter at our Ag Park. We also applied again for a $750,000 BlueCross/Blue Shield Healthy Places Playground grant for the Ag Park as well.
Besides these grant opportunities, we have continued to look internally to see how we can improve operations. We have updated policies and procedures such as our grant policy to streamline the process and ensure rules and regulations are being followed. We have added cybersecurity insurance policies to cover our County in this digital age as well as separating some insurance policies to ensure the best coverage for liability of Giles County. We have updated email addresses for County employees to not only address the professional appearances of our offices, but to also improve cyber security. We continue to maintain our Drug Free Workplace status and have also maintained our “no kill” status at our animal shelter.
Our County Commission has been busy this year as well. They too have worked to address some outdated policies. Our Planning Commission and County Commission worked this past year on our Land Use Management Plan which had been adopted but not enforced since 2003. Both Commissions voted to rescind the Plan this past year.
Our Census committee worked hard to get the word out about the Census and its importance to our County, but COVID definitely put a damper on that. Earlier this year we did receive the results of our 2020 Census. Giles County’s population grew by 2.9 percent to 30,346 people. With the results of the Census, our County Commission will be addressing any redistricting requirements at the October County Commission meeting.
And lastly, we cannot have a State of the County for Giles County this year without mentioning probably the biggest development to hit our community. Giles County is now home to the University of Tennessee Southern. This public four-year University now offers an affordable option for a college degree for all of southern Tennessee and northern Alabama right here in Giles County. We expect significant growth opportunities in retail, restaurants, jobs and housing to develop because of this academic expansion in Giles County.
Our County is moving and making progress. I started this address talking about the chaos of COVID. I have had the honor to work with some of the greatest people on this planet throughout this chaos. The level of cooperation throughout Giles County has been second to none. I want to say thank you to our local news outlets for always being available to help us get our messages out to the public. Thank you to the leadership of our Giles County cities for how hard you work for our citizens. Thank you to our citizens of Giles County for all you do to make Giles County the greatest place to live.
And I want to say a special thank you to our Giles County employees and department heads and elected officials that have stepped up this year and not just done their job but excelled at their job. And it’s been a hard year. To each one of our County employees, I personally want you to know I’ve seen what you’ve done this year and all the chaos you’ve been through, and you have done an extraordinary job for Giles County. Thank you.
To all Giles Countians, I hope you see that we are working hard for you. And we will continue to work every day for the betterment of our community. God bless the United States of America, God bless the great state of Tennessee and God bless Giles County!
