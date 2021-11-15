The Giles Chamber invites the public to a Small Business Town Hall Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the University of Tennessee Southern.
State Rep. Clay Doggett will speak with the public at UT Southern’s Martin Hall Auditorium beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Also in attendance will be special guest Tennessee Comptroller’s Small Business Advocate Paige Donaldson.
—Giles Chamber
