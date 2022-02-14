State Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, has announced that he will seek re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2022.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to be able to serve my community and make sure their voice is heard in Nashville,” Doggett said. “I will continue to fight to protect their freedoms and the conservative values which make Tennessee so great.”
Providing additional support for law enforcement to make sure they have all the necessary tools for their job is one of his top priorities in the upcoming year, he added.
Doggett, who is a small business owner, was elected in 2018 to represent the 70th House District which covers all of Giles and part of Lawrence counties.
As a member of the state legislature, he has been a strong and dedicated advocate for the residents of his district.
As a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, Doggett is committed to defending Tennesseans’ right to self-defense and privacy. He sponsored the Second Amendment Privacy and Protection Act of 2021, which now prevents a state or local entity from creating a registry to track citizens who legally possess firearms in Tennessee. He also co-sponsored historic constitutional carry legislation which became effective July 1, 2021. The law removed undue barriers on law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment right to carry a handgun while increasing penalties for criminals who steal guns or possess them illegally.
Additionally, Doggett has partnered with survivors of domestic and violent crimes to create legislation that protects and supports victims. He introduced legislation establishing an order of priority for funds for criminal cases to ensure that victims are paid restitution first from money collected by the court from the defendant.
Doggett also sponsored the Leigh Ann Act, a law that serves to protect domestic violence victims by allowing anyone who knowingly violates a no contact order to be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
In the Tennessee General Assembly, Doggett is a member of the Criminal Justice, Agriculture and Natural Resources and Naming and Designating committees. He also serves as chairman of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee.
—State Rep. Clay Doggett
