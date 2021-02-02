Joey Hensley, the Tennessee State Senator for the 28th District which includes Giles County, has introduced legislation that could result in the state’s businesses no longer having a choice of whether or not they allow those without a mask to enter.
Senate Bill 320, an act to amend Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 4; Title 58 and Title 68, relative to discrimination, would currently add “the wearing or use of a medical device or whether an individual has received medical treatment” to the list of protected classes for which it is a discriminatory practice to deny “the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations.”
The bill’s definition of a “medical device” includes, among other things, “a mask, face shield, or cloth face covering” for seven listed medical purposes, one of which includes the “diagnosis, prevention, monitoring, treatment, or alleviation of disease,” thus applying to the wearing of face masks in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When reached for comment, Hensley’s office provided context as to why the state senator is sponsoring the bill and answered a pair of helpful questions to clarify the potential scope of the final bill.
“I am sponsoring this bill on behalf of concerned constituents who do not want to be discriminated against if they choose not to wear a mask or receive the vaccine,” Hensley stated. “This bill does not say people shouldn’t wear a mask or take the vaccine. I would encourage anyone who is comfortable wearing a mask or getting the vaccine to do so. This legislation would merely allow people who have deeply-held objections to masks or vaccines the ability to opt-out. Businesses already cannot discriminate based on many factors such as race, religion, sex and other medical conditions. This just adds medical device usage and medical treatment to that list. My main focus with this legislation is preventing vaccinations from being required to enter into a business.”
The initial bill does not currently provide an exception for medical offices or hospitals to continue to require face masks for admission to the facilities. However, the senator’s office explained that this is not the intention for the final bill, adding that if the bill moves forward, discussion will take place to ensure exceptions are made for the aforementioned businesses.
Further, the CITIZEN reached out for clarification on whether private businesses which provide accommodations for those unwilling to wear a mask such as curb-side pickup or delivery of goods or services would then be able to continue to deny physical access to those without a mask. Hensley’s office noted that the bill does not currently make such an exception but reiterated that this could be subject to change upon discussion as the bill continues through the legislative process.
To read the full bill, visit capitol.tn.gov/Bills/112/Bill/SB0320.pdf.
