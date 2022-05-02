This year’s no-debt budget highlights lawmakers’ continuous efforts to cut taxes for Tennesseans, maintain fiscal responsibility, ensure public safety and prioritize education. It invests $52.58 billion in the state of Tennessee for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with total legislative initiatives making up $84.1 million recurring and $570.8 million in non-recurring expenditures.
To maintain fiscal responsibility, lawmakers are making a $250 million investment in the state’s Rainy-Day Fund, which serves as Tennessee’s savings account to withstand economic downturns. This allocation raises the fund to a historic level of $1.8 billion.
Another key conservative component of this budget is that $1.3 billion of Tennessee’s $3 billion revenue surplus is set aside for future use. Additionally, the budget uses the surplus for many one-time expenditures to prevent the growth of state government but still provide resources and relief to important initiatives.
Tax Cuts
Lawmakers continued their commitment to Tennessee taxpayers by ensuring citizens can keep more of their hard-earned money. With additional tax and financial relief appropriated by the General Assembly, Tennesseans will be able to recognize a total of $281 million in tax and financial savings in the 2022-23 fiscal year including:
• $80 million for a grocery sales tax holiday for August 2022 to provide relief for rising inflation and cost of food.
• $121.6 million to eliminate the state’s $29 license plate registration fee for one year — a financial relief that benefits only Tennesseans and not out-of-state residents who shop and do business in the state.
• $9 million to remove the annual $400 professional privilege tax on physicians to continue a multi-year commitment to eliminate the professional privilege tax. In 2019, lawmakers passed legislation eliminating the professional privilege tax for 15 licensed professions.
• $68 million to reduce sales tax on broadband supplies and incentivize companies to accelerate the deployment of needed broadband services to rural communities.
• $2.8 million to reduce sales tax on agricultural machinery and equipment to mirror tax reductions that manufacturers in Tennessee currently receive.
• $360,000 to eliminate a tax on gold bullion and silver.
Truth in Sentencing / Senate Bill 2248
To protect victims of crime and provide true accountability for those who commit crimes, a new law requires a person convicted of certain offenses to serve 100 percent of the sentence imposed before becoming eligible for release.
It ensures criminals convicted of eight different offenses would have to serve 100 percent of their sentence undiminished by any sentence reduction credits for which the person is eligible or earns. These eight offenses include:
• Attempted first degree murder
• Second degree murder
• Vehicular homicide
• Especially aggravated kidnapping
• Especially aggravated robbery
• Carjacking
• Especially aggravated burglary
A person convicted of one of these eight offenses could still earn credits that can be used for increased privileges, reduced security classification or for any purpose other than the reduction of the sentence imposed by the court.
Another 16 offenses require 100 percent of the sentence to be served unless the inmate earns a satisfactory program performance.
In these cases, a person can receive credits for a GED or job training. These credits could be used for parole eligibility once a person has served a minimum of 85 percent of their sentence.
Campaign Finance Reform / Senate Bill 1005
A common sense measure that will increase transparency and accountability in the political process. It will ensure that PACs can no longer exploit loopholes and meager disclosure requirements to cloak their activities
• Requires state candidates to report all expenditures regardless of the amount and all contributions over $100.
• Allows un-itemized contributions up to $100; however if un-itemized contributions make up $2,000 or more per statement period, per candidate, then those contributions must be reported.
• If un-itemized contributions make up more than 30 percent of the candidate’s contributions, then an audit will take place.
• Starting July 1, 2022, any PAC that registers must submit a valid government photo ID to the Registry for each officer, treasurer of the committee and at least one person who directly controls expenditures.
• Requires reporting of expenditures if a 501 (c)(4)(5) or (6) organization spends at least $5,000 for communications naming or showing the likeness of a candidate within 60 days of an election. This does not affect donations or contributions to 501 (c)(4)(5) or (6).
• Requires immediate reporting of expenditures within 10 days of an election if the expenditure is over:
° $5,000 for a statewide candidate;
° $3,000 for a senate candidate
° $1,000 for a house candidate
The 28th District State Senate seat is held by Dr. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and includes Giles and five other counties.
