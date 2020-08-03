STRHS Pulaski has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and health care in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”
“I echo Aurora’s comments. This has probably been the most trying year of my career,” STRHS Pulaski CEO Jim Edmondson said. “This survey was completed by over 70 percent of our employees right as the pandemic gripped our nation in fear and anxiety. The fact that our staff, in these difficult moments, elevated our hospital as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for a fourth year in a row is a direct result of our relentless focus to be employee-centered. Happy employees produce great outcomes.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
STRHS Pulaski will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually Oct. 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.
The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Oct. 12 issue.
—STRHS Pulaski
