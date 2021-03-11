STRHS Pulaski officials have announced the recognition of two of their nurse leaders — Christy Kemp and Tammy Wall — as two of the recipients of the 40 Under 40 Recognition Program.
The Tennessee Nurse Association partnered with the Tennessee Action Coalition and the Tennessee Hospital Association to sponsor the 40 Under 40 Recognition Program. The program acknowledges 40 emerging nurse leaders. The aim is to engage and empower our nurses to lead the nursing profession and improve the health of Tennesseans.
The nurses selected will engage in a monthly learning collaboration to help meet the needs for leadership development.
“Tammy and Christy are integral parts of our organization and are crucial to our day-to-day operations,” Chief Nursing Officer Libby Ferguson said. “They are not only phenomenal nurses but are truly amazing human beings. Any time spent, with either one, and you will quickly see how funny, intelligent, captivating and committed they are to our hospital and our patients. I am honored to have been part of their journey and to congratulate them on their honor.”
The aim of the Tennessee 40 Under 40 Nurse Leader program is to engage and empower young nurses to lead the nursing profession in improving the health of Tennesseans. The 40 recipients include individuals from a variety of Tennessee regions, practice settings, roles and specialties, representing all of Tennessee.
Kemp is the Director of Infection Prevention and Wall is the Director of Nursing Services for the Medical/Surgical department.
—STRHS Pulaski
