STRHS Pulaski has placed third in the nation by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
The announcement was made during the virtual Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work awards gala.
“When we were notified earlier this year that for the fourth year in a row, we had made the 100 Best Places to Work, I of course was elated,” said hospital CEO Jim Edmondson. “Little did I know that our ranking was third behind Blue Cross of Tennessee and HCA’s Gulf Coast Division office. The Best Places to Work includes organizations besides hospitals but clearly, in this pandemic, hospitals have been the most challenging areas to work in health care. This makes this distinction that more intriguing. Our ranking means we placed first ahead of the 45 hospitals that were recognized as the 100 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. I am really blessed to work with such great caregivers… awesome heroes.”
The award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
Modern Healthcare published a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners in the October issue.
—STRHS Pulaski
