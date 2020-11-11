The labor and delivery department at STRHS Pulaski has announced its selection as the recipient of a grant from The Turner Center at Martin Methodist College. The $5,000 grant will be used toward emergency equipment for the department.
The grant was awarded as part of The Turner Center’s new health initiative, the Rural Health Advocacy Network. The Rural Health Advocacy Network, based on the “Memphis Model” at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis pairs patients with trained volunteer advocates who assist in navigating the complexities of the health care system, providing non-medical support, assistance and advocacy while improving the health of the community through education and prevention.
The Rev. Timothy Holton, a pastor in The Tennessee Conference of The United Methodist Church, oversees the Advocacy Network as the program manager for The Turner Center. Prior to entering the pastorate, Rev. Holton worked extensively in health care, most recently in biopharmaceutical research and development.
—STRHS Pulaski
