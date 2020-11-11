Martin Methodist College Turner Center Program Manager the Rev. Timothy Holton (second from left) presents a $5,000 grant to (from left) STRHS Chief Nursing Officer Libby Ferguson, OB/Delivery Director Patty Robertson and hospital CEO Jim Edmondson. The STRHS Pulaski labor and delivery department will use the grant for emergency equipment. The grant was awarded as part of The Turner Center’s new health initiative, the Rural Health Advocacy Network. STRHS Pulaski / Submitted