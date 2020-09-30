The Pulaski Regional Planning Commission approved a subdivision plat at its Sept. 24 meeting.
Committee members voted to approve a minor subdivision plat on North Hill Drive.
A site plat relative to an expansion for Tenneplas was also approved.
The committee will next meet at City Hall Thursday, Oct. 22, at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.