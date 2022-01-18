Latest
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Jan. 19, 2022
- Offensive Woes Lead to Lady Raider Loss
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Tammie Turner
- County to Seek Discussion Concerning UDC Room
- Pulaski Board Approves Final Items for Splash Pad
- Second-Half Surge Fuels Raiders in 10-A Opener
- Sunday Snowfall Covers Lynnville
- Pulaski Fire Leaves One Dead
- State Senate Update: Legislative Session Preview: Redistricting Maps
- State Promoting Finish the FAFSA Week in Final Push to Reach Tennessee High School Seniors, Their Families
