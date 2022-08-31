Law enforcement was attempting to serve a warrant in the Short School/Flatrock/Chicken Creek area today (Wednesday) when the suspect fled the scene on an ATV.
Several agencies are actively searching the area for the suspect, identified as Matthew Tyler Graves.
The individual is wanted for multiple theft charges in several jurisdictions.
Residents should secure their premises and vehicles.
If you spot a suspicious person or activity, call 9-1-1.
—Staff Reports
