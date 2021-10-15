The Giles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Minor Hill and is also suspected in the theft of property.
According to the GCSD, at approximately 8 p.m. Oct. 13 the Minor Hill Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Highway 11. The subject of the traffic stop reportedly refused to stop and fled the scene on McRee Lane.
Two males are reported to have fled on foot. A juvenile believed to be the passenger was apprehended a few hours later. The truck they were in was reportedly stolen from Cullman, Ala. Inside the truck deputies reported finding stolen property, guns and narcotics.
Authorities believe the driver of the truck to be David Drew Williams, 46, of Jones County, Miss.
Williams remains at large and may possibly still be in the area. According to GCSD, Williams has been violent in the past and is likely to be armed.
At approximately 8 a.m. the next morning, a resident of McRee Lane reported a stolen dark gray 2000 Chevrolet step-side pickup truck, according to GCSD, which also reported that several other vehicles in the area were burglarized.
Anyone with information concerning these incidents or the whereabouts of David Drew Williams is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 363-3505 or 9-1-1.
—Staff Reports
