A suspect who was the subject of a multi-jurisdictional manhunt last month has been located and taken into custody.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department reports that Matthew Tyler Graves, 32, has been taken into custody and charged with theft over $1,000, with other charges reportedly pending in surrounding jurisdictions.
According to a GCSD press release, on Aug. 31 local deputies responded to the 200 block of Race Track Road in southern Giles County concerning a possible stolen utility terrain vehicle (UTV).
During that investigation, Giles County deputies discovered that the Lawrenceburg Police Department was in the area of the 500 block of Short School Road reportedly recovering items stolen from Lawrenceburg.
During Lawrenceburg PD’s recovery of the stolen items, Graves reportedly fled from LPD officers in the direction of Race Track Road.
The GCSD release states that Graves is believed to have stolen a UTV from a residence as he fled.
Local and other law enforcement searched for Graves on the afternoon of Aug. 31, eventually finding the stolen UTV crashed, but unable to locate the suspect.
On Sept. 25, GCSD deputies went to Short School Road and located a vehicle stolen from Lawrence County.
According to the GCSD release Graves was located in a residence on Short School Road and, following a brief standoff, was taken into custody without further incident.
Graves remains in the Giles County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
— Staff Reports
