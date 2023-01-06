Customers of Tarpley Shop Utility District were notified Dec. 28, 2022, of a problem with the district's drinking water and were advised to boil water before using for consumption.
"We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil water before using for consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience."
Customers may contact Freddie Byrd at 931-703-6228, call the office at 931-347-9153 or visit 517 S. First St. in Pulaski with any comments or questions.
—Tarpley Shop Utility District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.