• The Tarpley Shop Utility District has experienced a significant loss of water pressure in the Frankewing community, Tarpley Shop Road area, and the Hwy 64 East area. As a precautionary measure we are asking customers in the Frankewing community, Tarpley Shop Road area, and the Hwy 64 East area to boil water before using for consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this problem.
What does this mean? What should I do?
• DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one (1) minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
• Loss of system pressure can introduce disease-causing organisms into the water system. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.
• People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
What is being done?
• The Tarpley Shop Utility District is actively working to fill the tanks and pressurize the water lines. Once system pressure is restored, bacteriological tests will be conducted throughout the affected areas. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water.
• For more information, please contact Freddie Byrd at 931-703-6228 or our office at 931-347-9153. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
• Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
This notice is being sent to you by Tarpley Shop Utility District.
State Water System ID#: TN0000566
Date distributed: 12/28/2022
