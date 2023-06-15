The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Pulaski (TCAT-Pulaski) is now offering a new program. It has added a Criminal Justice Correctional Officer training program to its growing list of offerings in response to high demand and job openings.
The program will be located at the main campus and will only take 8 months to complete. Instructor David Ford said he’s happy to help his students with job placement, once they graduate.
“There are so many job openings in our local and area correctional facilities,” Ford said. “TCAT wants to offer the best training, so we have a new, state of the art training simulator. Within the first four months alone they can be state-certified and can work for local facilities, but the higher pay comes in once they complete the program.”
All TCAT-Pulaski instructors are tasked with helping place graduates in jobs if possible and are constantly networking to help both graduates and employers in need. Statistically speaking, TCAT-Pulaski’s current job placement rate is approximately 90 percent.
To ready them for the high job demand in the corrections field, students will learn about defensive tactics, criminal investigations, emergency procedures, first-aid, firearms training, cell searches, CPR, criminal law and more.
To tour the new facility or find out more about program details, call TCAT-Pulaski at 424-4014 or visit tcatpulaski.edu. The program currently has availability and is enrolling now.
—TCAT-Pulaski
