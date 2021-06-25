TCAT-Pulaski welding students Kody Scherer and Dante Romer help repair the “Welcome to Pulaski” sign located on East College Street. Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker contacted TCAT-Pulaski President Mike Whitehead to inquire if the welding students could possibly repair the missing “P” on the sign located near the school. Instructor Josh Hughes and crew crafted a brand new “P” and installed the fix. TCAT-Pulaski / Submitted
