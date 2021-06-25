TCAT Sign Repair

TCAT-Pulaski welding students Kody Scherer and Dante Romer help repair the “Welcome to Pulaski” sign located on East College Street. Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker contacted TCAT-Pulaski President Mike Whitehead to inquire if the welding students could possibly repair the missing “P” on the sign located near the school. Instructor Josh Hughes and crew crafted a brand new “P” and installed the fix.   TCAT-Pulaski / Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.