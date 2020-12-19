The Giles County Health Department will alter COVID-19 testing operations beginning Monday, Dec. 21.
Under this new schedule:
Monday • Wednesday • Friday
GCHD will no longer offer COVID–19 drive-thru testing on these days. Instead, a self-testing alternative will be provided at the health department.
In order to use the new COVID-19 self-tests, you must:
• Be at least 18 years old
• Have a smart phone to register yourself online and receive results via email
Taking the Test:
• Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples.
• The health department will submit the samples for testing.
Test Results:
• Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives.
All testing remains at no charge to you. Call the health department at 363-5506 to see if you are eligible for this alternative form of testing.
Tuesday • Thursday
GCHD will continue to conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing on these days from
9-11 a.m. at the Old Elliott Popham Building, 1225 E. College St., Pulaski.
All county health departments will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
—TDH
