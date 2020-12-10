Company Will Add 40 Jobs Over Five Years
State officials announced this morning that Windsor Mold USA Inc., the parent company of Tenneplas, will spend more than $3 million to expand its Giles County operations.
The expansion will add capacity for warehousing and manufacturing. In addition to the $3.5 million investment, the company has purchased more than $2.4 million in manufacturing equipment.
“Tenneplas has been and continues to be a valued employer in Giles County,” Giles County Executive Melissa Greene said. “We are proud Tenneplas has chosen their Giles County operation for its $3 million investment, creating valuable jobs in Giles County. This significant investment not only shows Giles County is a great place for international companies to locate and expand their operations, it is a testament to the extraordinary people who make up our workforce.”
Windsor Mold started in 1972 and established Tenneplas in Pulaski in 2004 where it currently has more than 130 employees.
“Tenneplas is a valued member of the Giles County community, and we’re proud of the growth they have experienced since establishing a presence here in 2004,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “Companies in the automotive industry, such as Tenneplas, have helped make Tennessee the top state in the Southeast for automotive employment.”
Headquartered in Windsor, Ontario Canada, the Windsor Mold Group of companies provides world class products and services for domestic and international customers in the tooling and automotive plastic molding industries.
“Our Tenneplas facility continues to expand to support our great customers,” Windson Mold Group President David Mastronardi said. “We have an outstanding team that continues to provide quality, innovative products and are very excited for this next growth stage for Tenneplas. We would like to thank TNECD, the Giles County Economic Development Commission, the Industrial Development Board of the City of Pulaski and Giles County, and the Tennessee Valley Authority, for their support in helping make this project a reality.”
Since 2015, TNECD has supported more than 75 economic development projects in Southern Middle Tennessee, totaling nearly 11,000 jobs and $4.2 billion in capital investment.
— TNECD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.