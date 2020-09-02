Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages Tennesseans to serve as poll officials for the Nov. 3 State and Federal General Election.
“Thousands of Tennesseans, especially students and young adults, stepped up to serve as poll officials for the August election,” Hargett said. “With tremendous interest in the Presidential election, we anticipate a robust turnout requiring additional workers in November. That is why I encourage Tennesseans to apply today.”
According to Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, poll officials play an important role in elections.
“In Tennessee, safe and secure elections are not possible without the many dedicated people who serve their communities as poll officials,” Goins said.
Most Tennesseans are eligible to work as poll officials, regardless of political affiliation. The minimum age to work as a poll official is 16. Anyone over 18 must be a registered voter in the county they are serving in. County or municipal government employees can serve if they don’t work directly under the supervision of an elected official who is on the ballot.
Poll officials will be supplied with face coverings, gowns, face shields, gloves and other personal protective equipment. All poll officials are required to wear a face covering and will be trained in social distancing protocols.
In Tennessee, poll officials are compensated for working on Election Day and for attending required training sessions.
For the latest information on the Nov. 3 election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels: Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information and to apply to become a poll official, visit pollworkers.govotetn.com.
—TN SoS
