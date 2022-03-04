The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Tennessee is accepting FY 2023 Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) renewal applications through Friday, March 31, for contracts set to end Dec. 31, 2022.
While applications are accepted throughout the year, current CSP participants who believe they are eligible should submit applications to their local NRCS office by March 31 to ensure their applications are considered for FY 2023 Renewal funding.
“CSP helps private landowners continue to build and sustain their operation while implementing conservation activities and helps us protect more of our state’s natural resources,” said Tennessee NRCS State Conservationist Sheldon Hightower. “We encourage landowners to visit with local NRCS field staff if they have questions about the CSP renewal process.”
CSP is the nation’s largest conservation program for producers who are already established stewards and who want to add more conservation benefits on their land, such as improved water and soil quality and enhanced wildlife
habitat.
To apply for renewal consideration, current contract holders should complete Form NRCS-CPA-1200, “Conservation Program Application,” along with Form NRCS-CPA-1248, “Conservation Stewardship Program Contract Renewal Offer Worksheet.” These forms can be obtained online at http://forms.sc.egov.usda.gov/eForms/ or by contacting your local NRCS office.
For more information about the CSP signup process, contact Jamie Carpenter, assistant state conservationist for programs at jamie.carpenter@usda.gov or 615-277-2576.
—Tennessee NRCS
