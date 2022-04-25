The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is available through the Giles County Health Department and can help provide nutritious food for those who are eligible. Pregnant women, new mothers, breastfeeding mothers, infants and children up to 5 years old who are at nutritional risk, have TennCare or receive SNAP benefits, or meet income guidelines are eligible for the program.
“Each month thousands of Tennesseans receive WIC benefits provided through the Tennessee Department of Health,” Public Health County Director Devin Ezell said. “We encourage families to apply for these important benefits even if they think they might not be eligible.”
WIC food benefits are issued to an electronic benefit transfer card, making it easier for families when they go through the checkout line. The Tennessee WIC card can be used at any store that participates in the WIC program. WIC participants can also download the WICShopper app onto their smartphones by searching for WICShopper. The app allows participants to access information on benefit balance, eligible food lists, recipes and much more. Participants can visit tn.gov/wicshopper for instructions to download the app to their smartphone. The WICShopper app is available to all and free to download.
In addition to providing healthy supplemental foods, nutrition education and breastfeeding support, the program also provides referrals to other health, welfare and community-based services. To learn more about WIC in Tennessee, visit bit.ly/TNwic or call 1-800-DIAL WIC (1-800-342-5942).
To make an appointment, call the Giles County Health Department at 363-5506. —TDH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.