Dr. Joey Hensley, senator for the 28th district, has announced his candidacy for another term in the Tennessee State Senate.
Hensley currently represents the citizens of Maury, Lawrence, Lewis, Wayne, Giles and Perry counties.
Hensley is a physician who has practiced medicine in Hohenwald for the past 34 years. A native of Lewis County, he graduated from Lewis County High School and Columbia State Community College where he was selected as one of their top-40 graduates from their first 40 years. He went on to graduate from Memphis State University and earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee.
A champion of education, Hensley served on the Lewis County School Board before entering the State Legislature. While he was in the House of Representatives, he served on the House Education Committee and as chairman of the House Education Sub-Committee. He currently serves on the Senate Education Committee.
“We’ve made significant improvements to our educational system in the past few years,” Hensley said. “But there is still much that needs to be done. We must get the federal government out of Tennessee Education. We are focusing too much on testing and not enough on actual learning. I believe in high standards but those standards must reflect the principles and values important to Tennesseans. We must continue these improvements, focusing on public schools and vocational education and ensuring teachers have the funds and the tools they need to educate our students.”
As a physician in the general assembly, Hensley is a leader on issues surrounding health care. He serves on the Senate Health Committee.
“I believe there is a way to give access to health insurance to people who currently cannot afford coverage, but the past attempts at the federal level have not been the proper way to do it. This issue, like most, can be solved at the State level. Quality health care is an important part of every community and I believe that if we work together, we can find a solution.”
As vice-chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and chairman of the Senate Revenue Subcommittee, Hensley oversees how every tax dollar is spent. He is known for his intense questioning of commissioners and representatives of every department as they present their budget each year and has been instrumental in cutting waste in government.
“I’m an independent business owner and how my tax dollars and your tax dollars are spent is very important to me,” Hensley remarked. “We must strive to get the most out of every dollar spent and not accept the status quo.”
Hensley has always protected and worked hard to uphold our fundamental right to bear arms. He has sponsored and supported every constitutional carry bill that has been brought before the legislature. He has passed legislation allowing 18-year-old members of our military to be able to obtain handgun carry permits.
During the 2019 session, Hensley supported legislation that was passed creating an enhanced carry permit, which was cheaper than the original concealed carry permit and offered an online training option. This past session, he filed constitutional carry legislation and plans to file and pass that during the 2021 session if re-elected.
“I am 100 percent pro-life. Every life is precious and must be protected. I was honored to be named a Tennessee Right to Life Legislator of the Year and work closely with them at every opportunity to protect women and babies. During the 2020 session, we passed legislation to protect the lives of the unborn through the ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ legislation and many others. I was proud to support this legislation and I will continue to support all legislation that increases the rights of the unborn.”
Hensley believes accessibility is of the utmost importance in order to represent the people of the district effectively and has proven that during his time at the legislature. He regularly publishes his contact information, including his home and personal cell phone numbers, to ensure that his constituents are able to contact him or his office when they need assistance.
“I am seeking another term as senator from the 28th district because I feel that every citizen deserves an elected official who is truly dedicated to represent every individual regardless of their circumstances,” Hensley stated. “I humbly ask for your vote and your continued support and I encourage you to contact me anytime with any issue or concern. My life’s dedication to helping people and public service and my experience in the legislature uniquely qualifies me to be the best choice to represent the people of this district in the Tennessee State Senate.”
—State Sen. Dr. Joey Hensley
