Thousands Celebrate SunDrop Fest 2023

An estimated 7,000 people descend on the Pulaski Square last Saturday to enjoy the events and bands of SunDrop Fest. The always popular Milk Drop was won by the Flowers Creamery Milk Men, who also donated the milk. Courtney Bryant of Bridgeforth Middle School was the winner of the Slam Drop event. The mechanical bull was a hit at Kitchen 218 down North First Street. 12South Band rocked the main stage at SunDrop Fest throughout the evening along with George and Amanda and The Martini Shakers. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
